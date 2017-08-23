Eight more driveways on Professor Day Dr.

Eight new homes will be sandwiched between Blue Dasher Blvd and Fieldcrest Elementary School on Professor Day Drive, reducing the number of onstreet parking spaces near the school, and adding 8 new driveways onto Professor Day in an area marked by traffic congestion.

Councillor Peter Dykie Jr., noting that originally 10 homes were proposed, praised the development and the design of the stone-fronted, aluminum-sided houses . He called the drawings “a good concept of what they're going to build.”

“It's been an infill we've wanted to see for a long time,” agreed Councillor Mark Contois, but he suggested that instead of aluminum siding, the developer consider using brick for the wall of a home adjacent to the school – to minimize damage.

“We've got a plot of land there that's desolate,” said Councillor Peter Ferragine. “It's going to be really nice – finishing off that spot, finally.”

Councillor Gary Baynes suggested reducing the number of homes from 8 to 7, allowing larger lot sizes adjacent to Blue Dasher, and to the school entrance. “Everyone's pushing the density.”

“They were pushing 10 lots in that zone for many years, and the Town came back and said 8,” said Councillor Contois. “This fits into the area. Now, quite honestly, it's a weed bed. This would be an enhancement for the residents in this area. I'm looking forward to seeing completion.”

Drawings suggest that the homes will have stone facades facing Professor Day Drive, and aluminum siding at the sides and rear, except for the structure adjacent to Blue Dasher, which will be held to a “higher standard of architectural control,” said Alan Wiebe, Senior Planner.