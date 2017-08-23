First time on the bus?
The First Rider program offers school bus safety lessons for students and parents.
With the start of the school year rapidly approaching, the Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium is bringing back its First Rider Program – an introduction to riding on a school bus, for Simcoe County kindergarten and primary age students, in both the Catholic and Public Boards.
Children and their parents or guardians are invited to participate in the free 1-hour First Rider program, a bus safety program that focuses on the rules and responsibilities of riding and waiting for the school bus, and includes a ride on a real school bus!
No pre-registration is required – just drop in to participate:
. Thursday, Aug. 24 at Fieldcrest Elementary School in Bradford, at 9,10 or 11 a.m.
. Thursday, Aug. 31 at St. Angela Merici Catholic School in Bradford, at 6 p.m.