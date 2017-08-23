First time on the bus?

With the start of the school year rapidly approaching, the Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium is bringing back its First Rider Program – an introduction to riding on a school bus, for Simcoe County kindergarten and primary age students, in both the Catholic and Public Boards.

Children and their parents or guardians are invited to participate in the free 1-hour First Rider program, a bus safety program that focuses on the rules and responsibilities of riding and waiting for the school bus, and includes a ride on a real school bus!

No pre-registration is required – just drop in to participate:

. Thursday, Aug. 24 at Fieldcrest Elementary School in Bradford, at 9,10 or 11 a.m.

. Thursday, Aug. 31 at St. Angela Merici Catholic School in Bradford, at 6 p.m.