Lions Club Day in Bradford West Gwillimbury

The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury officially proclaimed August 19 as Lions Club Day in the municipality – raising the flag of Lions Clubs International, to recognize the 100th anniversary of Lionism, and the 80th Anniversary of the Bradford & District Lions Club.

Lions is the largest service organization in the world, with an estimated 1.4 million members, both men and women, in 110 countries.

“Here in BWG, we certainly know we have a very active Lions Club,” said Mayor Rob Keffer as he read the Proclamation and prepared to raise the Lions International flag at the Courthouse, in front of a crowd that included members of Council, Lions, and young members of the new Leo Club, a youth service organization.

The local Lions have supported Southlake Regional Health Centre, recreation in Bradford West Gwillimbury – including swimming pools; minor sports, secondary school scholarships and bursaries, public speaking programs, Boy Scouts and Girl Guides, Dog Guides, the Helping Hand Food Bank, and local activities that include the annual BWG Santa Claus Parade.

“We can change lives through the power of service,” said Lions President Bob Pegg – and through engagement, turn service into action, which can change the community.

Deputy Mayor James Leduc, a member of the Lions for the past 15 years, said, “We appreciate what the Lions do. Hopefully, we can continue serving our community proudly.”

The flag was raised with a “Lions' roar.”