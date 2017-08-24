Artists get ready for the BWG Studio Tour

The 9th annual Bradford West Gwillimbury Studio Art Tour will be taking place September 16 and 17. To introduce the 21 artists who will be participating, organizers held a Meet & Greet reception at the Library on Monday.

Each artist brought a representative work, and was available to talk with visitors about the upcoming tour.

This year, the self-directed tour has been simplified, with only 4 locations - including the “girl cave” of Echoes in the Attic, at 22 Gres Court, where the local company's eco-chic up-cycled designer bags and totes will be available.

At Art in the Barn, 291 Morris Road, paintings by Angie Horsley, Kathryn Bury, Maureen Joyce and Stella Wadsworth will be on display and for sale.

Works by seven artists - the textile arts of Grace Wittig, paintings by Ana Wood, Jean Tranmer, Ingrid Schienke, and John Neill, photos by Safani Gunasekera, and sparkling jewellery by Vicky Topp – will be on display at the Bradford Arts Centre, 66 Barrie St.

And at the BWG Public Library, 425 Holland St. West, 9 artists and artisans will be showing their work. The Library will feature paintings by Chad Williams, Fatima Pereira, Jim Woods, Leo Mallet, Corrine Donnelly and Marian Leeper, turned wood bowls by Bill Burlton, artwork by Youth Artist, Ava Fahlgren, and a display and sale of unique jewellery pieces by the late Judith Mercier.

Mercier, a long-time supporter of the Studio Art Tour and an award-winning jewellery designer, recently passed away at the age of only 61. Family members are bringing her work to this year's Tour, and will be using the proceeds of sales to support a children's Jewellery-making program at the BWG Library.

Monday's reception included the announcement of the winner of the Preserve Bradford West Gwillimbury art competition. Artists were asked to paint a recognizable municipal landmark, for purchase by the Town for its growing public art collection, and public display.

“Council debated over this,” said Deputy Mayor James Leduc, announcing a tie – and the decision to purchase two of the entries, Ingrid Schienke's stunning landscape of grain storage and fields, and Jean Tranmer's evocative watercolour of onions, piled in rows in the Holland Marsh.

The venues will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., September 16 and 17, and admission is free. For more information, see www.bwgstudiotour.ca or email bwgstudioarttour@gmail.com.