LOFT receives infrastructure grant funding

Bradford - The Ontario Government has announced Community Infrastructure Renewal Fund investments of $7.3 million this year, supporting 85 health-related facilities in 68 communities across the province – including Bradford West Gwillimbury.

LOFT Community Services will be receiving $50,000 to install an Intercom System and security system at Bradford House, a residence for adults at risk of homelessness located on Barrie St. in Bradford.

Newmarket-Aurora MPP Chris Ballard made the announcement of funding that will allow community health service providers to repair or upgrade facilities. “I am proud to be part of a government that understands the importance of community health facilities in Ontario such as LOFT,” Ballard said. “This funding is part of the Province's promise to put patients first.”

LOFT's Bradford House currently provides housing and assisted living support to more than 50 older adults and seniors, some with disabilities. For more information on LOFT Community Services, see www.loftcs.org.