See you at C U Optical\

Lusia Malik isn't an Optician, or an Optometrist. She is a young entrepreneur who saw a need in the growing Bradford community, and has opened C U Optical, a new eyewear centre located at 157 Holland St. East.

The need? To provide fashionable frames at a reasonable price, for the community's budget-conscious middle-class and working families.

“I know the prices,” Malik says, who wears glasses herself “for driving” – and finds that frames are often just too costly.

C U Optical carries all of the popular brands, including Ray-Ban, Guess, Tom Ford, Roberto Cavalli, Mont Blanc, Dolce & Gabbana, Hugo Boss, Marc Jacobs, Armani and more. “Of course, I have luxury brands,” she says, but also less expensive lines. And she offers discounts that can make prescription glasses and sunglasses a lot more affordable.

A children's back to school special offers frames and lenses starting at only $99.

Opening specials include a 10% discount, when you bring in your own prescription – plus another 30% off when purchasing a second pair of glasses, or 15% off non-prescription sunglasses.

“We do our best to be nice to our customers!” Malik says.

She's assisted in the store by Christian Schmid, an Optician with years of experience, who is always ready to work with customers.

C U Optical, located at 157 Holland St. East, Unit 4, is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Friday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays; closed on Sundays. For information call 905-551-6000 or email cupoptical.in@gmail.com – or check out the website at cupoptical.com.

The store opened it doors on July 24, but holds its official Grand Opening this Saturday, with a ribbon cutting by the Mayor at 3 p.m.

Malik has a two simple goals. One is to provide eyewear at a price that all of Bradford can afford.

The other? “I want all Bradford to wear our glasses!”