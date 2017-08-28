Back to School backpack drive

Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions – formerly the Children's Aid Society – is getting ready for the start of the new school year, with its Back to School Backpack and School Supply drive. Family Connexions is reaching out to community partners to provide backpacks filled with needed school supplies for client families.

Staples in Alliston is participating in School Supplies Drive program, inviting customers to add a backpack and school supplies for a family in need to their own shopping lists. The Summer Day Camp program at Emmanuel Baptist Church in south Barrie reached out to participating kids and families, and collected 101 new backpacks, filled with supplies for elementary or secondary students.

And in Bradford, Decorator's Edge Benjamin Moore Paints, located at 284 Holland St. West, is holding its third annual Backpack Collection drive, asking families to drop off a backpack filled with school supplies, to help local children. Donations will be delivered to the Bradford office of Family Connexions before the start of school.

Recommended for primary students : Backpack filled with crayons, washable markers, washable glue sticks, blunt scissors, erasers, pencils, metric ruler, pencil case, insulated lunch bag and refillable water bottle.

Recommended for middle school: Backpack with markers, pencil crayons, pencils, pens, erasers, rulers, scissors, protractor sets, pencil case, exercise notebooks, tabs, calculator, highlighters, pencil sharpener, binders, lined paper, exercise notebooks, insulated lunch bag, refillable water bottle and small ice pack.

Recommended for Secondary School: Shoulder or backpack, pens, pencils, pencil sharpener, erasers, metric rulers, protractor set, scientific calculator, post-it notes, 2” binders, duo tangs, tabs, highlighters, pencil case, sheet protectors, lined paper, graph paper, exercise notebooks, refillable water bottles.