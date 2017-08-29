Bradford's golden girl of Beach Volleyball

Bradford's Becky Tresham has just concluded another successful Beach Volleyball season.

The 16 year old, who begins her senior year at Bradford District High School this fall, has been training with Team Canada National Olympic Coaches Adriana Bento and Steve Anderson, four days a week at Ashbridges Bay in Toronto, over the summer. Two days a week, she's at the Pan Am Sports Centre in Scarborough, for physical and mental conditioning.

The training has been paying off. Between May and July, she competed in six 18U Tier 1 Ontario Volleyball Association (OVA) Tourneys, winning 2 Bronze, 2 Silver, and 2 Gold.

July 29-30, she competed in the OVA 18U Women's Ontario Championships, winning Gold with partner Arielle Palermo.

Tresham has had similar success in the 24U Youth Open Tier 1 tournaments, winning 3 Bronze (including the OVA 24U Grand Slam), a Silver, and 2 Gold.

And on August 5-6, Tresham and new partner Carly Semeniuk won the 24U Youth Open Women's Ontario Championship.

This fall, she expects to sign with Georgia State University, and will play with the GSU Panthers NCAA Division 1 Beach Volleyball team starting in the fall of 2018.