Celebrating Ukrainian Independence in BWG

August 24 marked the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence of Ukraine, adopted by the Ukrainian Parliament in 1991, to establish “the democratic and sovereign state of Ukraine.”

The flag of the Ukraine – a broad blue band, representing the country's open skies, mountains and waters, above a gold band representing Ukraine's wheat fields – was reinstated in 1992.

That flag was raised at the Bradford Courthouse on August 26, when Bradford West Gwillimbury Mayor Rob Keffer read a proclamation, declaring August 24 as Independence Day of Ukraine in the Municipality, and thanking residents of Ukrainian heritage for their many contributions to the community.

The Independence Day celebration included the Canadian and Ukrainian national anthems, and a program of music, featuring members of the Toronto Prometey male chorus, and young sisters Amelia and Natalie – followed by traditional perogies and cabbage rolls, served up by the Ukrainian Community of Bradford.

Mayor Keffer noted that “proud Ukrainian Canadians have chosen Bradford West Gwillimbury as a future for your families, your children, and to celebrate your heritage with the community,” thanking residents, Ukrainian Community of Bradford president Andriy Melnyk, and event organizer Oksana Kobzar for their efforts. “It just shows the diversity of the Town of BWG, and how we're better for it.”