Serious collision on 27

Bradford - Around 6:35 a.m. on August 29, South Simcoe Police were called to a 2-vehicle collision on County Rd. 27, north of Hwy. 9. Police say a southbound pick-up truck crossed the centre line, and collided with a fully-loaded lumber truck. Schomberg Fire and Simcoe County Paramedics also responded.

The lone occupant of the pick-up truck, a 58 year old Innisfil man, was airlifted to a Toronto Trauma Centre by ORNGE Air Ambulance. His condition has since been upgraded to Serious. County Rd. 27 remained closed between Line 2 BWG and Hwy. 9 until 3 p.m. Investigation is ongoing.