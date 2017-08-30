Final Early Bird winner

The Bradford & District Lions celebrated Lions Awareness Day by setting up their tents at Bradford's Canadian Tire Store last Saturday, and providing information on the world's largest service organization, that has an estimated 1.4 million members, in 110 countries.

They also sold tickets for their annual Mammoth Draw,which offers over $113,000 in cash and vehicle prizes – including the second prize of a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro LT, and Grand Prize of a 2017 Chev Silverado crew cab 4x4 pick-up truck. At 3 p.m., the Lions held their third and final Early Bird Draw for $1000, from the 1456 tickets in the drum. Congratulations to Jim Collings and Bonnie Daley (ticket #789).

Tickets are $100 each, and admit 2 to the Lions Draw event on Saturday, September 9 at the Bradford Community Centre, 125 Simcoe Rd., for an evening that includes a Beef Buffet Dinner, charity gaming, music provided by Legends tribute artists, and the elimination-style draw.

Tickets are available from any Lion, various retailers, including Bradford's Canadian Tire Story, and Pet Valu, or call 905-775-9170. But hurry – there are fewer than 250 of the 1,700 tickets still available, and the draw just days away.