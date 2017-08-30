Mackenzie Tour Ontario Championship in Innisfil

Would you jump at the opportunity to see golfers like Adam Hadwin, Nick Taylor or Graham DeLaet play Championship golf on a challenging course – close to home, and for only $10 a day?

There will be an opportunity to see the “next” Hadwin or DeLaet, as the top developing professional golfers from Canada, the U.S and internationally come to National Pines Golf Club, September 4 to 10, for the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada's Ontario Championship.

The tournament will see 144 golfers compete for the Championship trophy, a share of the $175,000 purse, and a chance to move into the Top 60 on the Order of Merit, earning a spot in next week's Freedom 55 Financial Championship. The top 5 players on the Order of Merit also earn a place on the 2018 Web.com Tour.

Both Hadwin and DeLaet are “graduates” of the Mackenzie Tour. In fact, since 2013, approximately 19 players on the Mackenzie Tour have advanced to the PGA TOUR. This year's crop of future golf stars playing at National Pines will include Kramer Hickok, Robby Shelton, Lee McCoy, and Golf Canada National Team member, Jared du Toit.

In addition to regular Mackenzie Tour players, organizers have announced a number of “exemptions,” allowing players not on the tour but who “fit in,” to play the Championship. Sponsor's exemptions have gone to local players Drew Nesbitt of Oro-Medonte, who played in the 2017 RBC Canadian Open, Erik Hawerchuk of Barrie, and to Andrew Jensen, former Mackenzie Tour player.

There's a special connection for Jensen. A portion of the proceeds from admissions to the Ontario Championship will be going to a local charity – this year, the Canadian Mental Health Association, Simcoe County Branch.

Reegan Price, Director of Tournament Operations for the Canadian Junior Golf Association and tourney organizer noted that Jensen has been “been pretty notable, the past few years, for his mental health struggles. He's become a motivational speaker” - and is delighted to be “giving back” to the community.

National Pines is expected to provide a challenge for the golfers. Scott Pritchard, Vice President of the Mackenzie Tour, noted that the precursor of the PGA TOUR Canada held its championship at National Pines, and the tour has been in talks with ClubLink, to secure the use of the course.

“They welcomed us with open arms. We're very excited to be coming back to National Pines,” Pritchard said – adding that DeLaet praised the golf course. “He agreed it would be a great test of golf for our players.”

Pritchard also talked about the economic boost to communities that host Mackenzie Tour events, and the support for local charities. Last year, the Tour raised over $1 million for a range of charities.

Jim Harris, a director with the Simcoe County branch of the CMHA, was thrilled to be the recipient. “The game of golf has been very good to our agency,” Harris said. “Golf is very well-connected to health, mental health particularly... Fitness, health and sport are well connected.”

Bottom line, the Ontario Championship is about community, but also about golf development. “Ninety percent of Canadians playing in the field have played CJGA, so it's a great tie-in for us,” Price said. “We develop the best players,” and those who want to continue in the PGA, go on to the Mackenzie Tour.

“Every Canadian who has played on the PGA TOUR has played on our tour,” Pritchard agreed, noting, that the Ontario Championship will offer a unique opportunity to see developing professionals in action, on one of the most challenging courses. “It's going to be a formidable challenge for our players.”

Tickets are $10 plus HST for a daily pass, $30 for a weekly pass; see www.ontariochampionship.ca for details. There are also opportunities to volunteer in various roles, including caddies; contact Reegan Price, at reegan.price@cjga.com for details.