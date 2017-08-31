On Sept. 5, kids will be heading back to school, marking the start of another school year and the end of the summer break.

For some, it will be their first year in the education system, and their first year riding a big yellow school bus. To help with the transition and make the kids (and parents) more safety conscious, the Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium — which co-ordinates the buses for both the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board and Simcoe County District School Board — provided a First Rider program. The hour-long program, offered in Bradford at Fieldcrest Elementary last Thursday, and St. Angela Merici Catholic School at 6 p.m. on August 31, focuses on the rules and responsibilities of riding on the bus, safety when waiting, getting on and off — and included a ride on a school bus for kindergarten and primary students and their caregivers. The goal is to let kids know what to expect when they head to school on Tuesday.

South Simcoe Police are also working to ensure that students can return in safety. Operation Back to School will run from September 5 to 19, and will see officers out in full force, monitoring school zones and showing zero tolerance for violations.

Speeding, distracted driving, disobeying traffic signals, unsafe turns, seatbelt and car seat safety will be the focus of the campaign. Drivers are also reminded to stop in both directions when a school bus has its signal lights flashing and stop arm extended.

The Back to School safety campaign also extends to students and parents. Parents are reminded to talk with their children about road safety, and walk with kids to school or their bus stop. Review safety rules and point out problem areas and safe havens along the route. Remind them to cross roads safely using signalized intersections or crosswalks, and to obey crossing guards. Set a good example by never jay-walking!

And rather than driving kids to school, and contributing to traffic chaos at drop-off and pick-up times, South Simcoe Police urge parents and students to walk.