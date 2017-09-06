Fail to stop on red

South Simcoe Police were called to a two-vehicle collision at Simcoe Road and Line 6 in Bradford, around noon on Saturday, Sept. 2.

A pick-up truck and a Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury works van collided, knocking the van onto its side. Police have charged a 44-year-old Bradford man, the driver of the pick-up truck, with failing to stop at a red light. Minor injuries were reported.