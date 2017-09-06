Rob Schlosser has been growing his beard for nearly a year – making it a “yeard” - on a workplace bet, at Bradford Array.

But when it was time to say goodbye to the bushy growth, he was inspired to use his yeard to raise funds for the Hospital for Sick Children.

Rob and his wife Shawna have had personal experience of the level of care and compassion at Sick Kids. Their son Ben has twice needed the excellent care provided by the Toronto hospital; it's a cause near and dear to their hearts.

A friend and co-worker helped set up an online donation page with a fundraising target of $2000, and put out the word, asking co-workers and the community at large to contribute, and make the shave-off a special event.

When it came time to say goodbye to the Yeard, on September 1, the campaign had raised $4,175 for SickKids.

Surrounded by workers and owners Ken and Stephen Simpson at Array, Rob sat down in an impromptu barber chair as Rocco Cavallo of Cavros Hair Studio, donating his time, prepared to shave off the 10” beard, with help from the Schlosser children, Rhyen and Ben.

Shawna took photos, and grinned. “He just looks so young again – such a difference!” she said. “A year to grow it, 10 minutes to take it off.”

Donations will be accepted until September 14; visit http://my.sickkidsdonations.com/robsyeard2017 to donate.