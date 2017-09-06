Yellow Fish symbols serve as a reminder

It's a simple concept: paint a yellow fish on the curb above the storm sewer gratings on every road, as a reminder to residents that drains are not dumps. That anything poured into the storm sewers will eventually end up in our rivers or lakes. That harmful materials dumped down the drain will harm fish and other aquatic organisms.

The Yellow Fish Road (TM) program was first launched by Trout Unlimited Canada, but has been adopted by Conservation Authorities as an educational tool. It is primarily designed to engage youth in protecting water resources. Students learn about the impact of pollution, and the steps that can be taken to protect the health of local waters – and get to paint yellow fish symbols on the curbs above storm drains in their neighbourhoods, delivering information to local residents to raise awareness.

At Carrotfest, the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority provided information on the Yellow Fish Road program, and invited BWG Mayor Rob Keffer and members of Council to help paint a yellow fish on Holland St. East.

In most municipalities, storm drains flow untreated directly into local rivers and streams. Common contaminants include soap, fertilizer, dirt, oil, pet feces and construction materials.

The Yellow Fish Road program is available to school groups and community organizations, at no charge. For information, or to book a Yellow Fish Road program, contact Dana Eldon, Outreach Co-ordinator, at d.eldon@LSRCA.on.ca or 905—895-1282 ext. 242. For more information, see www.LSRCA.on.ca/education.