(STAFF) - Professional, safe-driving skills were on display Thursday at the annual Simcoe County Safety & Truck Roadeo.

The event was hosted by the Simcoe County Road Supervisors Association (SCRSA) and held at the City of Barrie Operations Centre on Ferndale Drive North.

“We are honoured to host this event again here in Barrie,” said roads, parks and fleet director Dave Friary. “The level of competition and the skill set of our operators here in Simcoe County seem to get better each year.”

The SCRSA is one of 32 associations throughout Ontario dedicated to providing high-quality public services through certification and education programs, including the Roadeo.

The purpose of the Roadeo event is to promote safety, develop driving skills and provide the contestants an opportunity to gain individual recognition and personal achievement.

More than two dozen municipal drivers represented their municipalities, competing for cash, prizes and the Driver of the Year trophy.

The winning driver will represent Simcoe County at the provincial competition in Chatham.

Competitors completed a written, knowledge test, a pre-trip inspection and a series of field obstacle courses driving a truck equipped with a snow plow and wing attachment.

“The Roadeo provides these professional drivers with the ability to operate the equipment in various scenarios that they may encounter out on the roads and allows them to make decisions in a controlled environment,” said SCRSA president Karla Musso-Garcia, of New Tecumseth. “This event promotes safe equipment operation and in turn, allows municipalities to provide the services effectively and efficiently.”