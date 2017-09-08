Double honours for Kumi Canada in Bradford

For the fourth year in a row, Kumi Canada Corporation associates in Bradford have won a prestigious award for quality and on-time delivery from Honda of Canada Mfg.

“Once again this year we were very proud to receive the double award for Delivery and Quality,” KCC president Kevin Chase told Associates at the plant, on August 31. The recognition, Chase said, “sets the standard of how we want to operate in the future... Thank you, everyone, for your hard work and contributions to the company.”

Kumi Associates Kim Thepparath and Matthew Ronald accepted the award from Cam Stephens, of Honda Canada Mfg.

Stephens noted that of Honda's 675 suppliers, world-wide, only 55 earned a performance award for excellence, “in terms of quality, on-time delivery and value” - and only 13 of those earned awards in more than one category.

“KCC is a part of that, so congratulations,” he told Associates, who took a break from their shifts to attend the presentation. “You've certainly got a great company. You've earned this.”

Stephens also spoke of the importance of innovation and quality to Honda's ongoing success, as “the key to navigating the future of changing customer demand. The pursuit of quality is driving demand across the supply chain.”

In 2016, Honda's 675 suppliers provided the parts and materials to build 1.9 million Honda and Acura passenger vehicles.

Stephens presented the award ,telling all of Kumi's 180 associates, “We value your important contributions. On behalf of 4,000 Associates throughout North America, thank you and congratulations.”