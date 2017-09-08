Ice Cream Social at King Christian School

King Christian School has a long-standing back-to-school tradition: an Ice Cream Social that invites families to drop by to reconnect with teachers and staff, pick up school clothing and information packages, and enjoy free watermelon and ice cream sundaes, just before the start of the new school year.

On August 30, the elementary school, located on Bathurst St. at Graham Sideroad in the Holland Marsh, celebrated more than back-to-school. The Social also marked the 75th anniversary of the school, which has been providing interdenominational Christ-centred education since 1943. Formerly known as the Holland Marsh District Christian School and located in the hamlet of Ansnorveldt, King Christian School opened in 2015, with a new name and new location, while continuing to present the curriculum through a biblical perspective.

For more information, see www.kingchristian.ca or contact 905-853-1881 for information.