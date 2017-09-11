The Georgian Grizzlies men’s rugby team kicked off its 2017 Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) regular season by hosting the visiting Mohawk Mountaineers on Sunday at the Georgian Sports Field in Barrie.

The Grizzlies impressed from start to finish as they ran away with a 92-0 victory.

Bradford native Kirk Addai Sarfo led the charge leading the team with three tries while last year’s OCAA men’s rugby player of the year, Lucas Cunningham, also from Bradford, had two tries in the second half.

Also scoring twice for Georgian was returning wing Jordan Henstra (Barrie) and rookie Matthew Comeau (Lindsay).

Jake Boulding (Barrie), Alan Bushey (Barrie), Jordan Carppi (Lindsay), Henry Do (Brampton), Nana Ntim (Bradford), Mark Rodman (Minesing) and Liam Wilson (Orillia) all scored one try.

Georgian’s 2016-17 male athlete of the year, Edwin Sarfo (Bradford), had three converts as did rookie Ryan Connolly (Barrie).

The Grizzlies have 13 returning players from last year’s team which captured the OCAA championship and have the makings of another strong squad.

Georgian will head out on the road to face the Conestoga Condors on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Kitchener. The Grizzlies will return home on Friday, Sept. 22 when they host the Seneca Sting at 7 p.m. at the Georgian Sports Field. Tickets are available at the doors for $5. Visit GeorgianGrizzlies.ca for information.