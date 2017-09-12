'Don't Pick Me' wins!

The winner of the 2017 Chev Silverado, a fully-loaded 4 x 4 pickup truck and the grand prize in the annual Bradford Lions Mammoth Draw, was “Don’t Pick Me.”

Last year, “Don’t Pick Me” won $500.

The pseudonym turns out to be Kevin Backman, who chose the alias in hopes of warding off elimination in the draw Saturday night. It worked.

The annual fundraiser sold out early Friday morning. There were 1700 ticket stubs in the drum when the draw began, around 6 p.m. Saturday. One by one, the stubs – each encased in a plastic bottle – were pulled out and eliminated, with the first, 100th, 200th, 300th, etc. tickets drawn each winning a $500 prize.

It was after midnight when only 10 tickets were left in the drum, each of which would win at least $1000. The second-last ticket pulled won a 2017 Camaro. The last, the Silverado.

Paul Sadlon, long-time Lion and owner of Paul Sadlon Motors, the company that provided the vehicles for the grand prizes, pulled the last three winners.

And on Sunday morning, a delighted Backman and wife Jackie arrived at the Bradford Community Centre, to claim the keys to their new Chev truck.

This year, many of those who purchased tickets also attended the draw evening at the community centre, for the beef buffet dinner, social gaming and entertainment by Legends Live, that ranged from a Motown revue to a John Cougar Mellencamp tribute. But only a hardcore handful, including those still in the draw, remained for the whole evening.

And the Lions, of course. The volunteers put in long hours to make the evening, the club’s major annual fundraiser, a success. Funds raised by the Mammoth Draw have supported a wide range of community activities, programs and organizations, including Southlake Regional Health Centre, minor sports, the Santa Claus Parade, Food Bank and recreation in the municipality itself. The Lions have just pledged $225,000, for the new Henderson Community Park, now under construction on Line 9.

The Bradford Lions were at the arena, long after the last guests had gone home and were there again in the morning, to tidy up, and present the grand prize to the winner.

Winning tickets:

. Early Bird #1 - $1000 – D. Logan & J. Mogan (ticket 1015)

. Early Bird #2 - $1000 – Archie DeRidder (ticket 904)

. Early Bird #3 - $1000 – B. Daley and J. Collings (ticket 789)

. 1st ticket drawn in the Sept. 9 elimination draw - $500 – Craig Steyn (ticket 808)

. 100th ticket drawn - $500 – Clare Velema (124)

. 200th ticket - $500 – Malcolm Proudlock (13)

. 300th ticket - $500 – Debbie Consalvo (700)

. 400th ticket - $500 – D & G Scotto (1222)

. 500th ticket - $500 – Rick Chowns (170)

. 600th ticket - $500 – Darlene Burton (1244)

. 700th ticket - $500 – Rob Rupke (1459)

. 800th ticket - $500 – Vivian and Franco Furlan (736)

. 900th ticket - $500 – Lynda Cuffe (763)

. 1000th ticket - $500 – Roger & Mindy DaSilva (957)

. 1100th ticket - $500 – Kevin Burnett (668)

. 1200th ticket - $500 – Anita & Jamie Stacey (1440)

. 1300th ticket - $500 - F.K. Textiles (1011)

. 1400th ticket - $500 – Joe McPherson (1449)

. 1500th ticket - $500 – Sadlon Motors (1634)

. 1600th ticket - $500 – Darryl & Kristin Eek (982)

. 1691st ticket - $1000 – Chris Morrone (434)

. 1692nd ticket - $1000 – Dan & Teresa Fairbarn (1521)

. 1693rd ticket - $1000 – Ahmad Ebrahimi (647)

. 1694th ticket - $1000 – Mike Ferragina (348)

. 1695th ticket - $1000 – Charles Rivett (678)

. 1696th ticket - $2000 – C & J Cowie (98)

. 1697th ticket - $2000 – Anne MacLean (557)

. 1698th ticket - $2000 – James A. Muirhead (1165)

. 1699th ticket – 2017 Camaro ($39,928) – Beata and Piotr Nowak (1672)

. 1700th ticket – 2017 Chev Silverado pick-up ($51,307) - “Don’t Pick Me” (1412)