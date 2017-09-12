They’re back.

Those jumbo-sized chocolate chip cookies with big blue eyes and a bright pink smile have returned to Tim Hortons.

Smile cookies will be available from Sept. 11 to 17 for only $1 (plus tax) at every Tim Hortons across the country, with 100% of that dollar going to local charities. In Bradford, Smile cookies are raising funds for CHATS (Community & Home Assistance to Seniors), to help purchase a new handicapped-accessible van for senior transportation.