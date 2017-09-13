Rash of daytime Break & Enters

Bradford – South Simcoe Police are investigating 5 daytime break-and-enters in Bradford that took place on September 12.

At 10:30 a.m., a woman confronted a suspect inside her parents' home on Compton Crescent. The suspect is described as a while male in his late 20s, 6' tall, with tanned skin, unshaven, wearing a black baseball cap, blue long-sleeved shirt and grey jeans. Nothing was taken; the man had cut a basement window screen to gain entry.

A home on Huron Lane was entered at 11:15 a.m. Jewellery was stolen from the home.

Homeowners on Richardson Crescent, Turner Court and Mason Avenue also reported break-ins that occurred during the day. In each case, jewellery was the target, and entry was gained by prying open ground floor windows or doors.

Homeowners are asked to protect their property by making sure all accessible windows and doors are locked before leaving, and alarms are set, if present. Watch your neighbourhood, and report any suspicious activity to police. Often, thieves will ring doorbells to make sure no-one is home before breaking in.

Residents in the area of the break-ins are asked to check any video surveillance footage they have, and call South Simcoe Police to report suspicious activity, 905-775-3311. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.