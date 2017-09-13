The Secret to 60 years of marriage

On Sept. 9, Gabriel and Maria Pinto celebrated a diamond milestone at Lusitano Portuguese restaurant in Bradford - their 60th wedding anniversary.

Surrounded by family members, friends and “people who have been part of our family, part of our business for years,” said son Chico Pinto - from the family lawyer to Gabe’s physician - it was a celebration of enduring love, and faith.

“We always live in peace and love,” said Gabriel, 83, explaining the secret of 60 years of marriage. “More love now than 10 years ago. We need each other and we love each other.”

“It’s very special when we have a 60th anniversary in our municipality,” said Bradford West Gwillimbury Mayor Rob Keffer, presenting a certificate of congratulations from the town. “Especially when it’s such a well-known family.”

The Mayor also brought greetings from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“It’s a real happy day for me and my Maria, to have all the family here,” Gabriel said.

“There’s nothing like family. What a great occasion, to see everybody and celebrate like this,” said Chico, noting that both of his parents remain active in the community. The Pintos have four children, eight grandchildren, and one great grandchild.