Ready for the Terry Fox Run

This year marks the 36th anniversary of the Terry Fox Run, and once again Bradford organizers will be hosting the run at the parkette beside the Bradford West Gwillimbury Library, 425 Holland St. W., this Sunday, September 17, with the goal of raising $1 for every resident of the municipality.

Registration begins at 9 a.m., the Run/Walk at 10 a.m., offering a 1K, 5K or 10K route, plus a Zumba warm-up with Cathy McLean, national anthem sung by Jessica Riley, face-painting, bouncy castle, free hot dog barbecue courtesy of Canadian Grill, baked treats from Sweet B’s and Bake My Day Cakes, and prizes. Come out and run, walk, cycle, rollerblade or push a stroller, and raise money for the Terry Fox Foundation and cancer research. Jimmy the Clydesdale of Dreamwinds Equine Assisted Learning Centre, Cancer “spokes-horse” and offical mascot of Bradford’s Terry Fox Run, will be on hand to kick off the festivities.

“Having my aunt, grandma, schoolmates, colleagues and previous volunteers on our committee being affected by cancer, my goal is to increase awareness,” said Elsie Silva Kniff, run organizer. “Eighty-six cents of every dollar raised goes to research, and to continue Terry’s dream to raise $1 for every Canadian.”

See www.terryfox.org for more information.

Friends for Life! Walk

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society ask animal lovers to participate in the Pedigree Friends for Life Walk, a fundraiser taking place in 15 communities across Ontario over the weekend of Sept. 23-24. Funds raised support programs and services provided by Ontario SPCA animal centres and humane societies. For more information, and to sign up, visit friendsforlifewalk.ca. The goal is to raise $350,000 across the province, enough to assist 662 animals in care.

Local Walks include:

. Sept. 24 at the Ontario SPCA Provincial Offices, 16586 Woodbine Ave. in Stouffville. Registration 9 a.m., walk begins at 11 a.m.

. Sept. 24 at Sunnidale Park, 227 Sunnidale Rd. in Barrie. Registration at 9 a.m., Walk begins at 10:30 a.m. For details contact ebrown@ospca.on.ca.

Run for the Cure

The CIBC Run for the Cure will take place Oct. 1 at Barrie’s Heritage Park, on Kempenfelt Bay, raising funds for the Canadian Cancer Society, and Breast Cancer research. Registration begins at 8 a.m., opening ceremonies at 9:20 a.m., and the 5K or 1K Run or Walk at 10 a.m. Awards and closing ceremonies are at 11 a.m. For more information, or to register for the run/walk, see cibcrunforthecure.supportcbcf.com.