What's On, this Weekend

This is a busy weekend, in South Simcoe and across the province - with plenty of activities and events on the calendar.

Masonic Open House. Simcoe Lodge #79 AF & AM in Bradford welcomes the community to its 160th Anniversary Open House, this Saturday, September 16. The Masonic Lodge will open its doors to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., for a chance to view the artifacts, speak with members, and learn more about the 160 year history of Freemasonry in Bradford. There will be a special presentation and speeches at 1 p.m. The lodge is located at the corner of Holland Street East and Barrie Street; the entrance is on Barrie. A chair lift is available, for those unable to negotiate the stairs.

Beeton Fall Fair. The annual Beeton Fall Fair takes place Friday through Sunday at the Beeton Fairgrounds, on a theme, “Fun on the Farm.” Includes midway, live animal displays, beer garden, homecraft displays and live entertainment. Friday and Saturday, Adults $7, elementary school-aged children free. Sunday events include a classic car, truck and motorcycle show at 10:30 a.m. and demolition derby at 1 p.m. Adults $8, elementary school children free.

BWG Studio Art Tour. The ninth Annual Bradford West Gwillimbury Studio Art Tour takes place Saturday and Sunday, September 16 and 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. a self-directed tour of four locations, featuring the arts and crafts of 21 Bradford West Gwillimbury artists and artisans. Admission is free. Come out, browse, purchase unique items and meet the artists. Locations include Art in the Barn at 291 Morris Rd,, the Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library at 425 Holland St. W., Bradford Arts Centre at 66 Barrie St., and the ‘girl cave’ of Echoes in the Attic, at 22 Gres Ct. For more, see www.bwgstudiotour.ca.

Fall Latin Party. The Innisfil Latin Organization presents a hot Fall Latin Party on Saturday, featuring a live DJ playing Latin hits, free dance lessons from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., door prizes. Latin food and drinks will be available, upstairs at the Stroud Arena, 7883 Yonge St. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door for this 19-plus event.

Italian dinner in Lefroy. The Lefroy-Belle Ewart Legion on Robinson Street in Belle Ewart is holding its annual Italian dinner night Saturday, September 16, an evening of fabulous Italian food, provided by Pasta Plus. The evening begins at 4:30 p.m. with appetizers; dinner is served at 6 p.m. Tickets are only $20, and are available from Laura Ferrie, 705-431-8519. Big thanks to Friday Harbour, which is sponsoring the evening of food, camaraderie and music.

Fall Car Show. Highway 11 Cruisers Car Club hosts its annual Charity Classic and Custom Car, Truck and Bike Show at the Gormley GO station (1650 Stouffville Rd. in Richmond Hill) this Sunday, September 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of York, it includes live music, food trucks, vendors, a farmers’ market, emergency services displays, and over 30 class and specialty awards for participants. Admission is $5 for spectator parking, $10 for show vehicle registration. Every show vehicle that registers will receive a $20 gift certificate for any NewRoads Automotive Group Parts or Service Department. For more information, contact Danny at highway11cruisers@gmail.com.

Buttertart Festival. The Bradford Farmers' Market, held outside the BWG Public Library, 425 Holland St. West, hosts its first Fall Buttertart Festival, building on the success of the festival earlier this year, and catering to buttertart lovers everywhere. Saturday, September 16 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. - but get there early for the best selection.

Honey Harvest Festival. The Kortright Centre for Conservation, 9550 Pine Valley Drive (south of Major Mackenzie) hosts a Honey Harvest Festival, including music, entertainment, an opportunity to taste honey, make crafts, build a bee habitat, meet beekeepers and more. Adults $10; Seniors and Children $6.50, free for kids 4 and under. Parking is $4. Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Pioneer Harvest and Artisan Village Festivals. Black Creek Pioneer Village, 1000 Murray Ross Parkway in Toronto, hosts a Mennonite/Pennsylvania German festival on Saturday, September 16 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. - including delicious home-made pies, cheese curds, sausage, apple butter, hand-made ice cream and more; includes a one-of-a-kind quilt auction. On Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., celebrate all things hand-made at the Artisan Village Festival, a festival of food, drink and design. Regular admission rates apply both days.