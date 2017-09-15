The Bradford Legion Branch #521 recently presented a donation to LOFT Community Services, for Bradford House.

Bradford House is a residence for older individuals who are at risk of homelessness, as a result of mental health issues, substance misuse, or physical disability – who don't require long term care, but need assistance and support within the community.

Legion President Mike Giovanetti and Veteran Service Officer George Neilson presented a cheque for $1,400 to Carolyn Donaldson, Program Director at Bradford House. The funds were raised through Nevada break-open ticket sales at the Legion hall.

It's not the Legion's first contribution to LOFT. The Bradford Legion has supported staff training in CPR and First Aid, and recently helped a Veteran purchase a motorized scooter and move out of Bradford House into an independent apartment in the community, accessing funds available through the Veteran Support program.

Support is available to any veteran and their dependants through the Legion; applicants do not have to be a member of the Legion to apply for assistance, noted Neilson. “It's why we're here.”