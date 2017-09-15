Splash pads closing for the season

There are three splash pads in Bradford – located at the Bradford Lions Park on Colborne, Dreamfields Park north of Line 8, and the Alan Kuzmich Memorial Park, on Aishford. All three are popular places for families to gather – and all three will be closing for the season this Sunday, September 17.

It gives the town an opportunity to drain and winterize the systems, including underground piping, to be ready for the start of the new season in June of 2018.

The Town of BWG continues to add splash pads to its park infrastructure. Two new water-play areas are slated to open in the spring – a full-sized water play area at the Henderson Community Park, Line 9 and Sideroad 10, and a smaller splash pad at the new Middletown Park, Langford Blvd at Rutherford/Aishford.

For more information, contact Mike O'Hare, Manager of Parks and Property, at 905-775-5359, ext. 5201.