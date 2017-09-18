CAMBRIDGE -

The Georgian Grizzlies men’s rugby team played their first road game of the season on Sunday against the Conestoga Condors at the Bill Struck Field in Cambridge.

Last year’s Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) champions continued to impress early on in the season scoring early and often in a 65-7 victory.

James Hulbert, an Aurora native, led the team in scoring with 13 points from one try and four converts.

Henry Do (Brampton) scored for the second consecutive game, registering two tries.

Georgian’s other tries came from Edwin Addai Sarfo (Bradford), Jake Boulding (Barrie), Ryan Connolly (Barrie), Lucas Cunningham (Bradford), Damon Green (Newmarket), Donovan Jacko (Brampton), Nana Ntim (Bradford) and Mark Rodman (Minesing).

The win moves the Grizzlies to 2-0 on the season and they sit in a tie atop the OCAA West Division standings with the Sheridan Bruins, who are also 2-0.

Georgian will be back in action Friday when they host the Seneca Sting (0-1) at 7 p.m. at the Georgian Sports Field. This will mark the first night game at the one-year-old sports field on the Georgian Barrie campus.

Friday will also be the kick-off to the celebrations of the athletic alumni weekend.

Tickets will be available at the doors for $5.