Fire at the Club at Bond Head

Fire destroyed a storage building at The Club in Bond Head Tuesday morning.

Just before 4:30 a.m., New Tecumseth Fire/Rescue was called to a structure fire at the ClubLink facility located on Line 7, just west of Bond Head.

Firefighters arrived to find “a fully-involved structure fire,” said New Tecumseth Fire Chief Dan Heydon. A storage building, used to house the golf club’s 156 electric golf carts, as well as vehicle charging stations, was engulfed in flames.

Three fire stations responded, and mutual aid was received from Bradford West Gwillimbury Fire & Emergency Services, called to provide tanker support.

Fire crews concentrated on pouring water onto the metal-clad building, and preventing the flames from spreading to nearby grassy and forested areas. The structure and its contents were destroyed.

At one point, Hydro One cut all power to the club, to ensure the safety of firefighters.

By 11 a.m., power had been restored to the main clubhouse. Firefighters remained on scene watching several hot spots, Heydon said, and waiting for the arrival of the Ontario Fire Marshal.

The fire was not suspicious, but the Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted due to the estimated value of the loss, which will exceed $500,000 – possibly “$1 million-plus,” Heydon said. “We’ll be here until at least suppertime, and working with the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office,” he added, noting that the OFM’s documentation and investigation will direct the investigation.

“It’s been an interesting morning, “ said Reilly Erwin, director of operations at the golf club. With power restored to the club house, the Club at Bond Head scarcely missed a beat, despite the fire.

“We’re accommodating everyone,” Erwin said.

The club has brought in a number of rent-a-carts, “and we’ve allowed people to walk, for the first time. Some people are enjoying it,” he said.

The storage facility destroyed by the blaze is located on a hill north of the main parking lot, at some distance from the club house itself.