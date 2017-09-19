Viva Mexican Independence Day

The Latin Group (TLG) Inc. wanted the flag-raising for Mexican Independence Day to be more than a salute to members of the community of Mexican heritage. They also wanted it to be a thank-you to the Mexican guest workers who come every year, to work for local growers in the Holland Marsh and upland farms.

“This is a very important day for the Mexican community, all over the world,” that celebrates Mexican Independence “today, tomorrow and all weekend,” said organizer Adriana McNeill Salinas. “We wanted to thank all the Mexican workers who are here right now, for all you do for the community.”

Her words were echoed by dignitaries who attended the flag-raising on Sept. 15. MP Peter Van Loan, Deputy Mayor James Leduc, and Coun. Gary Baynes, Coun. Raj Sandhu, Coun. Peter Ferragine, Coun. Ron Orr and Coun. Peter Dykie Jr. all came out to support the event.

“Viva Mexico,” said special guest Caroline Mulroney, representing MPP Julia Munro, and speaking in both English and Spanish. “Today and every day, we share your pride and your heritage. Every day you enrich this place and all of Ontario.”

In addition to cake and sweets, there were tamales, and live entertainment by the Viva Mexico Mariachi Band from Toronto – and shouts of Viva! as the Canadian and Mexican anthems were sung, and the Mexican flag was raised at the courthouse.