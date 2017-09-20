Simcoe Lodge celebrates 160 years of Freemasonry

Simcoe Lodge #79 A.F. & A.M. opened its doors to the public on Saturday, celebrating 160 years of Freemasonry in Bradford.

The town was incorporated in June 1957; the lodge received its charter in September 1957 — a charter that is still on display, although blackened and charred.

It was burned in the Great Fire of 1871, explained Worshipful Master Marcos Poles, and retrieved by members from the ruins. A new charter was issued, but the lodge kept the original when it rebuilt. “That’s a piece of history,” Poles said.

In fact, Masonry is all about history. “We say it is one of the largest, oldest organizations we have in the world,” Poles explained, noting that Freemasonry came to England 300 years ago and was carried to Canada by immigrants.

And the symbolism goes back much farther, to the days of King Solomon’s Temple. “We use those symbols,” Poles said, to improve the social and moral values of individual members, the Worshipful Brothers, and to improve the community.

The largest fraternal organization in the world, Masonry also works quietly within each community to assist various charities. Simcoe Lodge supports high school bursaries, blood donor clinics, the MasoniChIP Child Identification program, Alzheimer’s Society, and Prostate HOPE, funding research into prostate cancer at McMaster, Western and Queen’s Universities.

Lodge historian John Fennell, a member since 1952, explained some of the symbolism and the history of the lodge at the corner of Holland Street East and Barrie Street, in a building constructed by George Green that was once known as the Green Block.

The lodge room, located on the second floor, used to have a door behind the Worshipful Master’s chair, with a rope. “That was our fire escape,” Fennell said.

And the lodge had to stop giving “Grand Honours,” which involved stamping on the floor seven times, for fear the floor supports might give way. The joists were later reinforced.

There was even a touch of mystery. In the late 1850s, Simcoe Lodge was darkened for two years — the doors closed to outsiders, no minutes were taken, and meetings went underground, Fennell said. “There was a lot of turmoil in those years ... There was quite a lot of controversy.”

But the lodge reopened and has since played a key role in the community. The list of past Masters is a who’s who of Bradford and South Simcoe with names like Fred C. Cook, Bob Brown, and Alex Spence (founder of Spence Lumber); Kilkenny, Scanlon and McConkey.

The lodge received congratulations from Bradford West Gwillimbury Mayor Rob Keffer, who noted that that Freemasonry supports “self-improvement based on the golden rule ... A lodge is not a building, it’s the men.”

He was joined by Deputy Mayor James Leduc, and Couns. Mark Contois, Ron Orr, Gary Lamb, Peter Ferragine, Gary Baynes, whose father was also a member, and Peter Dykie Jr., himself a Mason.

MPP Julia Munro presented a certificate, marking 160 years since the message and the purpose of freemasonry came to the town. The open house provided an opportunity to “sit still for a little while, with no electronic devices, to hear about an organization that has its roots in medieval times,” she said.

There was also an opportunity to ask questions, including how to become a Freemason.

It’s a fraternal organization, open to men of good character. To join, “you have to believe in a supreme being, regardless of your religion,” Poles said. Any man interested in joining must take the initiative, approach a Mason, and fill out an application. The candidate will be interviewed, along with his family — “To be clear for the family, what exactly we do,” Poles said — and membership is put to a vote at the lodge before the new Worshipful Brother is accepted.

Freemasonry is “based on the belief that each man has a responsibility to improve himself while being devoted to his family, faith, country and fraternity.” And although Freemasonry is just for men, the Order of the Eastern Star is open to women, who are spouses and relatives of Masons, and embraces many of the same principles.

For more information on Masonry, contact info@simcoelodge.org.