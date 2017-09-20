The Guild's vision of elegance, at Cobble Beach

OWEN SOUND — An elegant convertible 1946 Alfa Romeo restored by television celebrity car guy David Grainger won three awards at this year’s Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance: Best of Show, People’s Choice and Best of Class.

Grainger, who has filmed six seasons of Restoration Garage - which in Canada is called The Guild Garage, named after his Bradford restoration company, The Guild of Automotive Restorers - admitted to being “flummoxed” by the triple win, last Sunday.

“I found it literally as a pile of aluminum scrap in a collection in Japan. And we were talked into acquiring it and I only bought it because there was another very important Alfa came with it,” he said of the winning car.

That Alfa turned out to be one of two cars coach builder Battista “Pinin” Farina and his son brought to the Paris Show in 1946. It was the darling of the show but was never entered because, Grainger said in an interview, the war had just ended and Farina was Italian.

“The first morning, he and (son) Sergio drove the two cars and parked them at the bottom of the staircase to the Grand Palais (exhibition complex). That day and every day for the next 10 days everyone had to walk past it and it was the hit of the show. The most dramatic car of the show.”

The press called it “Le Petit Salon;” the car show organizers called it, “That devil Battista’s salon,” Grainger said. The next year, the Paris show invited Battista and gave him centre court because of that car, and the company became one of the greatest coach builders of the post-war period.

“I go to lots of concours events, but I’ve never sort of taken a trifecta like that,” Grainger said of his triple win. He said that when you build cars like this for customers who pay lots of money, there’s an expectation that they will win something at these events.

“Sometimes I disappear when the judges arrive,” Grainger said. “This was a very, very pleasant surprise, that’s for sure. It’s not my accomplishment. It’s absolutely a team effort.”

It took about four and a half years to reproduce the elegant and sporting car, as it had been built in Milan.

Concours chair Rob McLeese said that he was sure more than last year’s 6,000 people attended this year’s event, on the shores of Georgian Bay – drawn by the weather, the venue, and the cars.

“Some of it is heartstrings. Some of it, remember when you’re a kid, what car did you really like?” McLeese said. “What I love is you put a car that’s elegant and graceful... on the green, with the blues behind. In the morning, I just love it when the sun comes up, and the diamonds dance on the water behind these cars. That’s why this venue works so well.”

The golf course venue saw rare cars judged in more than a dozen categories, as well as classes for boats and motorcycles.