Witnesses wanted

Georgina - Investigators with York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit are seeking witnesses following a fatal collision in the Town of Georgina, that left an elderly couple dead.

On Tuesday at 2:17 p.m., police responded to a multi-vehicle collision on Ravenshoe Road, just east of Woodbine Ave. A total of seven vehicles were involved, including a black Honda Civic, blue Dodge Caravan, silver Chev pick-up truck, a white cube van, silver Kia Rio, a second silver Chevrolet pick-up truck, and a grey Hyundai.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the two occupants of the Hyundai, an elderly man and woman, both deceased. The driver of the black Honda Civic, a 25 year old man from the town of Omemee, was taken to hospital with critical injuries. Four others were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Investigation is ongoing. Witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone with dashcam footage of the collision, are asked to contact York Regional Police. Investigators are also looking for any information on the actions or driving behaviours of any of the involved vehicles prior to the collision. Investigators believe the Honda Civic was westbound on Ravenshoe Rd., possibly from Hwy 48.

Contact Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.