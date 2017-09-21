Celebrating the arts in BWG

The ninth annual BWG Studio Art Tour offered those taking the self-directed tour a full range of arts in the community. The tour showcased award-winning fine artists to passionate amateurs, young up-and-coming artists, and artisans working in everything from naturally-dyed fabrics to Swarovsky crystals.

This year’s tour showcased 21 artists and artisans at four venues including the BWG Public Library & Cultural Centre, where hand-turned wooden bowls by Bill Burlton, and original works by local artists Corrine Donnelly, Fatima Periera, Marian Leeper, Leo Mallet and Jim Woods were on display. Artist Chad Williams brought his paintings inspired by the world of illustration and video games, and youth artist Ava Fahlgren showed her work.

Fahlgren, a Grade 9 student at Bradford District High School and a student of the Bradford Art School, explained her love of painting: “It’s that you can express yourself, and create anything you want,” she said, surrounded by works that included colourful birds, and a dramatic black and white study in perspective.

She was the first to enter a new category in the Studio Art Tour – especially for young artists, to encourage their participation in the tour and provide an outlet to show and sell their work. Organizers are hoping for greater interest in next year’s 10th Anniversary Studio Tour.

Also at the library was a display of hand-crafted stone and metal jewellery, by the late Judith Mercier. Mercier’s family set up the booth, and donated the proceeds to the Bradford Public Library for a children’s jewellery-making workshop, taking place in October.

Other venues were Echoes in the Attic – the “girl cave” where Vicky Gerke and Laura Langevin create their eco-chic bags and totes made of recycled designer fabric; Art In the Barn, featuring award-winning artists Stella Wadsworth, Maureen Joyce, Kathryn Bury and Angie Horsley; and the Bradford Arts Centre, on Barrie Street.

At the Centre, the photographs of Safani Gunasekera, Silk and Sumac textile art of Grace Wittig, sparkling crystal jewellery by designer Vicky Topp were displayed alongside paintings by Jean Tranmer, Ana Wood, John Neill, and Ingrid Schienke, whose luminous landscapes glowed in the cozy setting.