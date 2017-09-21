The spirit of Terry Fox lives on in Bradford

Hundreds turned out for the 37th annual Terry Fox Run in Bradford on Sunday – including mascots Sonic the South Simcoe Basketball Cub hedgehog, Gwilly the Carrot, and cancer spokes-horse Jimmy the Clydesdale.

There were bouncy castles for the kids, a barbecue, but also a sense that the memories of Terry Fox, and all who have battled cancer, were central to the day, and celebrated.

Organizer Elsie Silva Kniff called the run “truly Canadian,” with participants coming together in big cities, or small communities like Bradford, to raise money for cancer research without big name sponsorship — “all without fanfare and fuss. It’s the Canadian way.”

Silva Kniff explained why, year after year, she and her team of volunteers undertake the organization of the run. “There’s no corporate sponsorship ... It’s community-oriented,” she said, noting that every year the volunteers begin with a zero budget. "Everything you see here today has been donated. Every single dollar we raise goes to the Terry Fox Foundation.”

And of every dollar received by the foundation, 84 cents go to vital research into the causes and a cure for cancer.

“It’s all inclusive, this run,” said Mayor Rob Keffer, welcoming participants to the staging area beside the BWG Public Library. “You can run, walk, rollerblade — whatever you want to do. It’s non-competitive.”

In July of 1980, Terry Fox began his Marathon of Hope, running across Canada on the prosthetic limb that replaced the leg he lost to osteosarcoma at the age of 18, with the hope of raising $1 for every Canadian for cancer research.

Fox “started his run mostly in obscurity,” said MP Peter Van Loan. It was when he crossed into Ontario that his effort — running a marathon of 26 miles every day, in all weather — fired the imagination of Canadians, Van Loan said.

Terry Fox was met by crowds of hundreds, and then thousands, as he ran through communities that included Bradford. And when the cancer returned in September of 1980, cutting short his run in Northern Ontario after 143 days and 3,339 miles, “it broke our hearts – but the heroics of Terry Fox have lived on.”

Every year, tens of thousands of runners and walkers continue his Run and his efforts to find a cure for cancer, remembering the man Van Loan called, “Our truest, greatest Canadian hero.”