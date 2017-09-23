Record-breaking carrot?

Bradford West Gwillimbury celebrates its “roots” with an annual CarrotFest, but why stop there?

Why not salute the vegetable that has helped turn the Holland Marsh into Ontario's Vegetable Garden, that has brought prosperity to growers and to the Town itself? That contributes to clear-sightedness and delectable dishes across the country?

Ferguson A. Mobbs wants the Town of BWG to take on the challenge, and erect a Guinness Book of Records Giant Carrot sculpture, somewhere in the community.

The current record-holder is located in Ohakune, located on the North Island of New Zealand – known as the country's Carrot Capital.

The Big Carrot, according to reports, was originally constructed as a prop for a TV advertisement; after filming, the carrot – minus its leafy top – was donated to the community and installed, in 1984.

“It looks about 10' tall,” says Mobbs, peering at a photo of the orange carrot – convinced that BWG, with its Carrotfest, its growing population and deep-rooted ties to agriculture, can do better than a New Zealand town of 1,100 people. He's hoping someone takes on the challenge, and goes for the record.

In fact, the Guinness World Record people say there is no official “Big Carrot” category – but the Town can apply to create a new title, for the Largest Carrot Sculpture in the World. And like the giant goose in Wawa, or Sudbury's Big Nickel, Bradford's Carrot could be a tourist draw.