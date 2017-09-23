Road rage sends man to hospital

One man is in hospital with serious injuries, following a road rage incident in Bradford West Gwillimbury on Friday.

Around 7:20 a.m. on September 22, South Simcoe Police were called to Line 9 just east of 5 Sideroad – although the road rage incident actually began minutes earlier, at the intersection of Line 9, and County Rd. 27.

Two drivers, one operating a 2010 grey Dodge Dakota pick-up truck, the other a 2002 red Mazda Protege 5, became involved in an incident, after one vehicle reportedly cut off the other. The vehicle that had been cut off, turned around and followed the other.

The pursuit continued eastbound on Line 9, ending at the intersection with 5SR when the driver of the Mazda exited his vehicle and approached the pickup truck.

The driver of the Mazda Protege fell to the ground, and suffered a serious head injury. He was transported by land ambulance to Upper Canada Mall, and then by Air ambulance to a Toronto trauma centre. His injuries are considered critical.

South Simcoe Police are still investigating, and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Staff Sgt. Steve Wilson called the situation “unusual,” escalating from a “minor traffic violation” into a confrontation and serious injury. “It's senseless. There wasn't even a collision involved.” Asked about possible charges, he noted that police are still investigating. “It's unusual circumstances. Both drivers could be held accountable for something... It's too early to say.”

Sgt. Wilson confirmed that toxicology tests will be carried out at the hospital on the driver of the Mazda, looking for possible drugs or alcohol. The driver of the pick-up truck, he said, has been “very co-operative.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-775-3311 ext. 1032 or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS.