Celebrating another pinnacle reached at St. John's

When the congregation sold the old St. John's Presbyterian church on Church St. and built a new accessible church building, at 2940 Sideroad 10 in Bradford, they voted to keep three things: the original gas lamps, some of the stained glass windows, and the pipes of the old organ, which had been provided by the Andrew Carnegie Foundation.

The pipes were largely decorative; the Foundation, which had originally purchased the organ for the church, declined to provide any further funding, as its mandate had changed.

But last Sunday, the church celebrated its anniversary service with the installation of a new organ, “and these pipes behind us, that we thought would never sound again, have been digitally voiced,” said Reverend Dr. Daniel Scott.

The “voicing” came just in time to celebrate two milestones – the 198th Anniversary of the Presbyterian church in Bradford West Gwillimbury, and the end of its indebtedness – paying off the $400,000 mortgage on the new church building, and burning the mortgage.

Synod Moderator, Rev. Doug Crocker, Minister at Stroud Presbyterian Church, spoke of the importance of “pinnacles” - high places and peaks – in Christianity and the Bible. Sunday's celebration at St. John's, he said, was definitely “an 'up' – You have reached a pinnacle on your journey as a congregation.”

Rev. Crocker called on the congregation to “take a good look backwards, at the powers that took you to this place,” from the establishment of the church by the first settlers in 1819 to the present – and look forward “to the direction you are called,” to be a pinnacle of the community.

The mortgage-burning was followed by a church dinner, and congratulations from the community.

“This is a significant milestone,” said Mayor Rob Keffer, praising “the vision the Presbyterian Church has show in building this facility. It's used by the community in so many ways... Pat yourself on the back. Job well done!”

Bill Collier of the Presbyterian Building Corporation, which provided the mortgage, noted that the celebration and the church itself were “the result of much planning and great vision... You're to be congratulated.”

The repayment of the mortgage years ahead of schedule was made possible by a partnership with Bekerman Properties Inc., and the sale of land for The Elden, a new 152-unit retirement residence now under construction.

Construction is a month ahead of schedule, said Todd Hunter of Bekerman. “We're very pleased with the progress so far,” he said, noting that suites will be open in the Spring of 2018, with occupancy by the Fall. Hunter invited anyone interested in The Elden to come out to an information centre on December 6, 7 p.m. at St. John's Presbyterian.

