Does your pet resemble a celebrity? is a regular feature in the In Touch Magazine.

Zindi, a 3-year-old Golden Lab, was chosen as the November 6, 2017 winner, and owner Ed Lozinski, a long-time Bradford resident now living in Oro Medonte, was over the moon with her selection.

The look-alike celebrity? Amanda Seyfried, of Mama Mia fame. Zindi has “the same doe eyes and blond mane.” Family and friends now refer to her as “the Hollywood Dog.”