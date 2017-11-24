More officers needed, police say

When the Bradford West Gwillimbury and Innisfil Police Services amalgamated 20 years ago to create the South Simcoe Police Service, a costing formula was developed to divide costs fairly between the two municipalities.

Not based on population alone, the formula also took into consideration the number of households, and property tax assessments.

“I’m pleased that there’s the three factors,” said Bradford West Gwillimbury Mayor Rob Keffer at Monday’s police services board meeting. If the split was based on assessment alone, as it is at the county, local taxpayers would be paying an even larger percentage of the 2018 police budget.

The average cost of a home in Innisfil is $342,240, according to MPAC, while the average home in Bradford West Gwillimbury is assessed at $449,300.

That higher assessment is balanced by household and population numbers: despite “explosive” growth, rough estimates place almost 37,5000 people in Bradford West Gwillimbury by the end of 2018, but the town still lags behind Innisfil, with Innisfil’s population expected to reach 39,270 by the end of next year.

The information was presented as background, after board members asked for details of the proposed approximately $1.2 million increase in the South Simcoe Police Service’s operating budget for 2018. Police Chief Andrew Fletcher, after consultation with the directors of finance of both municipalities, announced that the service had been able to trim about $120,000 from the budget, bringing the operating budget to $18,160,350.

He defended the $1.116 million increase, as needed to handle the pressures of growth. There has been an increase not only in calls for service, but also the complexity of investigations, including drug seizures involving weapons, an increase in activity of motorcycle gangs. Plus, as in so many other communities, “fentanyl has reared its ugly head... There were four fentanyl deaths this year reported to us,” Fletcher said.

Rather than struggle to catch up, “I’d rather approach that by getting ahead of it, being proactive,” the chief added, which involves improving the officer to population ratio.

At present, the South Simcoe service has a ratio of 116 officers per 100,000 population – at the low end of the scale. By comparison, Barrie has 163 officers per 100,000, while the Ontario average is 187 per 100,000.

The budget includes the hiring of four new officers in 2018: two experienced officers in the spring, and two cadets in the fall, who will begin training. The service is also proposing two civilian hires: a special constable, for the courts, and a new corporate communications position, freeing up an officer for frontline duties.

The new hires, said Fletcher, “start to allow us to meet the growth, going forward.”

Under the cost-sharing agreement, Innisfil is responsible for 52.67% of operating costs, or $9.565 million. Bradford West Gwillimbury taxpayers pick up 47.33%, or $8.595 million.

The police service has also presented a capital budget of $830,073, to be split evenly between the partner municipalities, bringing the totals to $9.98 million and $9.01 million, respectively.

Bradford West Gwillimbury has opted to offset the hit to its ratepayers by utilizing $320,877 from the tax stabilization reserve. Even so, the impact on local ratepayers is larger, due to the higher assessed values of the properties.

The average household in Innisfil will pay $486.92 for policing, a 1.37% increase that adds about $6.57 to the tax bill.

The average household in Bradford West Gwillimbury pays $613.33 for policing, up 3.61% or $21.40, all a function of higher assessment, noted Keffer.

The police services board approved the operating and capital budgets for 2018, and will present the information to both councils next month.

Board chair Rod Hicks was sensitive to the impact of the proposed increase, especially in Bradford West Gwillimbury, but noted, “we’ve got to meet the growth.”