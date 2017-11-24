Santa Claus comes to Bradford

Not even heavy rain could keep Santa's fans away from the annual Santa Claus Parade in Bradford.

The crowds might have been a little sparser, but they were as enthusiastic as ever, donning raincoats and sheltering under umbrellas or in doorways, as the illuminated parade went past.

People began gathering along Holland St. shortly after 6 p.m., grateful for the generosity of local businesses like Century 21 Heritage Group, which handed out free hot chocolate , and for the efforts of downtown merchants who had decorated their windows with festive lights for the occasion.

The route was transformed by Town staff, who took down Remembrance and Veteran Banners just hours before the parade, and installed Christmas banners and snowflake lights on the light standards.

Then came the parade. Local politicians, Guides, local schools, childcare centres, businesses, the Bradford Lions Club, dance schools, marching bands -from the Innisfil Pipes & Drums, to the Royal Canadian Air Cadets and the Kawartha Kavaliers - all playing Christmas carols; the Viking Shrine Club, and NewBeaver Shrine's Rock & Roll Train, all set the stage for the arrival of Santa Claus himself, on a Snowflake sleigh drawn by eight reindeer.

But this time, Santa needed rain gear as well as reindeer, as he rode through town.