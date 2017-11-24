If you were Transit Manager for the day...

The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury is getting an additional bus for its transit system. Should it be used to open up a new route? To improve service on the existing routes? To expand service beyond the current 5-day-a-week, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. service time?

The Town and its consultant held a Transit Open House at the BWG Public Library last Thursday, asking for input.

“At this point, we're open to everything and anything people want,” said Transit Manager Paul Dubniak. The current transit system operates with 78 stops and 11 shelters on two routes – the “express” cross-town route, along Holland St. that ends at the GO Train Station, and the “Around Town” route that winds through residential streets.

Cash fares are $3 per person, per ride, or $2 with a SmartCard, available at the Town Administration Centre, Leisure Centre and Treasury Building.

Dennis Kar, consultant and transit planner, called the Town's transit system “a very important component of the community fabric,” especially for those who can't or choose not to drive – providing access to GO, doctors' appointments, shopping, work and school. By improving transit, the Town can better serve those with disabilities, the elderly, those facing financial barriers – as well as reducing congestion, greenhouse gases, and the number of single-occupant vehicles on Town roads.

“Filling up the bus, getting people out of their cars,” are important to the success of the system, Kar said, noting “all transit systems operate at a deficit and require an investment by the municipality.”

The rest of the cost is covered by fares (15-20%, typically), and gas tax revenues. A realistic goal would be 8 to 10 riders per hour, per bus, “because we want to ensure we're spending our money wisely.”

Residents were asked for their comments - “If you were transit manager for a day, what would you do? How would you improve the service?” - and their priorities. Should new destinations be added? Should the frequency of buses increase? Should service be provided evenings, or Saturdays and Sundays?

Top picks seemed to be evening service, to at least 7 p.m., and more frequent service – especially on the Around Town route, which currently takes an hour to make the loop around Bradford.

Recommendations will be reviewed, and proposed enhancements brought to Council at a later date.