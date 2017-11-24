The Santa Files

Lights, music, Christmas!

Art Luke has once again created a masterpiece of light at his home on County Road 88 in Bond Head, with thousands of Christmas lights flashing in time to music. It’s an annual display that has stopped traffic and been a highlight of many families for two generations. But after 50 years of decorating for Christmas — and 10 years of co-ordinating a musical light show — Luke says this is the final year for the display. At the age of 77, the effort of checking every light, setting up and taking down the display is just too much. Stop by and enjoy the final show.

Breakfast with Santa

The Bradford Lions Club hosts Breakfast with Santa, in support of the Helping Hand Food Bank, Nov. 25 from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Bradford Community Centre, 125 Simcoe Rd. Buffet Breakfast for $5, free for accompanied children under 12, with a donation of non-perishable food for the food bank. Bring your camera and take a photo with Santa.

Pet photos with Santa

Pet Valu in Bradford, 442 Holland St. W., is hosting its sixth annual Pet Photos with Santa, Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your pooch, kitty, parrot, hamster, etc. for a photo with Santa. $10 for a 5-by-7”, with all proceeds going to Lions Foundation Dog Guides. Photography services donated by Zwoman Graphics & Photography.

Light Up Night in Cookstown

Cookstown’s Light Up Night has had a makeover. The community event has been moved to Saturday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the annual tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m., and a night-time illuminated Santa Claus Parade at 6:30 p.m. Sing along with strolling carollers, visit local merchants for special holiday treats, apple cider and Christmas specials, meet the Talking Tree and visit with Santa. Letters to Santa can be delivered to the Cookstown Chamber of Commerce office at 19 Queen St. After the parade, drop by the Cookstown Library, for carolling and hot chocolate.

Innisfil Santa Claus Parade

Santa is coming to Innisfil Sunday. The Innisfil Santa Claus Parade starts at 1:30 p.m., on Innisfil Beach Road at 25 Sideroad, proceeding westbound to Jans Boulevard, with floats, marching bands, costumed characters and more. Remember to bring your letters to Santa, new toys for Christmas for Kids and a donation of non-perishable food for the Innisfil Food Bank. Note: Motorists should expect road closures along the parade route.

BWG Celebrates Christmas

The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury celebrates Christmas Dec, 1 at the Bradford West Gwillimbury Leisure Centre. The family-friendly evening begins with the annual tree-lighting outside the centre in Sunshine Square, at 6 p.m. Inside, have a free photo with Santa, sponsored by KJ Sikkema Photography, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and enjoy free leisure skating from 6:40 p.m. to 8:20 p.m., courtesy of Royal LePage RCR Realty. Participants can make holiday crafts, decorate cupcakes and enjoy free cookies and hot chocolate, thanks to Sweet B’s and RBC. All are welcome and everything is free.

Sinterklaas is coming

Dutch Treats specialty shop and European Market, located at 15 Holland St. E in Bradford, welcomes Sinterklaas Dec. 2, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Good little girls and boys (and grown ups, too) are welcome to drop by, meet Sinterklaas and enjoy a treat. Bring your camera.

Santa at the mall

Santa Claus has arrived at Upper Canada Mall, and will be available for professional photos every day until Dec. 24, at centre court. Too busy to wrap? All thumbs? Take advantage of the complimentary gift-wrapping service available during mall hours, Dec. 1 to 24 on the upper level outside Sport Chek. Free, but donations will be accepted on behalf of Margaret Bahen Hospice, Habitat for Humanity-York Region, Jennifer Ashleigh Children’s Charity, Walk it Off Spinal Cord Wellness Centre, Dragonfly Wellness Clinic, and Women’s Centre of York Region.

Paramedics’ toy drive

County of Simcoe Paramedic Services are accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys at various locations, including all Simcoe County Paramedic stations, the County of Simcoe administration centre in Midhurst and Santa Claus Parades across Simcoe County. Bradford’s paramedic station is located at 170 Artesian Industrial Parkway, units 6 and 7, and a drop box is now located at the station, accepting donations of toys and non-perishable food items until Dec. 14.

Clothing drive for Blue Door

All during November and December, Royal LePage RCR Realty in Bradford and Holland Landing will be collecting new men’s underwear and socks for Blue Door Shelters, as well as new undergarments, socks and pajamas for women and children and new or gently-used winter gear for men, women and children in all sizes. Drop off at Royal LePage at 140 Holland St. W. in Bradford, or 8 Bradford St. in Holland Landing.

Food drive at Tupling Insurance

Tupling Insurance, 198 Holland St. E., has launched a food drive for the Helping Hand Food Bank. Please drop off donations of non-perishable food, Monday to Friday from 8:30 am. to 4:30 p.m., and share Christmas cheer.

Toy drive at Decorator’s Edge

Decorator’s Edge Benjamin Moore Paints, 284 Holland St. W., is once again collecting donations of new, unwrapped toys for children in need this holiday season. An opportunity to help Santa and local families.