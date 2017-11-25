And the lights went out...

Bradford – Power was out for about 4 hours on November 22, after a tractor trailer hit a hydro pole in Bradford.

The tractor trailer was turning westbound onto Holland St. West from 10 Sideroad, around 6 p.m., when the compressor latch on the trailer switched down, causing the trailer to extend approximately 8 metres while turning – taking out the hydro pole on the northwest corner of Holland and 10 Sideroad. There were no injuries, but the damage knocked out power.

The driver, a 47 year old Alberta man, was charged with Turn not in Safety – and removed the latch, until he could notify the truck's owner of the design error. Power was restored after 10 p.m.