On the Path to Foot Health and Fashion

Pre Svirac is an entrepreneur, with a vision.

With over 20 years in retail, 5 years as owner of a SNAP Fitness franchise, he was looking for a new model for a thriving business, “something in Bradford” that would meet local needs – and involve shoes.

Svirac investigated but rejected the idea of a traditional shoe store: the cost of carrying inventory was just too high.

Then a business friend introduced him to an idea that provided a “Eureka!” moment: a foot health care centre offering the services of a podiatrist, and a range of foot care products, including orthopedic shoes.

A great idea, but Svirac decided to take it one step further, and also offer fashion footwear. His centre would carry a limited inventory, but would give customers access to a wider selection online, at the best possible prices, through the power of the internet and his retail connections.

Welcome to FootPath Foot and Health Care. Located on the 3rd floor at 76 Holland St. West (the Bradford Family Dentistry building), the attractive, comfortable space was designed entirely by Pre and his wife Marge – using a naturalistic theme, from the grass-green carpet and faux weathered barn boards on the walls, to the artwork.

The medical side of FootPath Foot and Health Care is in the hands of Chiropody Specialist and Doctor of Podiatric Medicine, Ron Barron, who sees his patients by appointment. He offers a full range of treatment, for fungal nail infections, bunion pain, ingrown toenails, plantar fasciitis, diabetic foot care, sports injuries, and other foot health issues.

FootPath also offers custom orthotics, Jobst Compression socks, knee and ankle braces, TENS Machines for pain relief - everything researched by Svirac to ensure the highest quality, and everything covered by most medical benefits plans.

Then there's “fashion forward” footwear for men, women and children. In addition to Apex orthopedic shoes, FootPath offers a selection of footwear by quality brands that include Florsheim, Blondo Canada, Nunn Bush, Dockers, Propét, J.B. Goodhue Boot Co. and Sketchers.

For Svirac, drawing on his background in fitness, good quality footwear is key for good health: “Our feet are one of our most valuable assets... The use of proper shoes and footwear can save our body from various health issues and the complications that can come from injuries.”

FootPath Foot and Health Care celebrates its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting on November 25. As part of the celebration, and to introduce its footwear concept, Svirac is offering a BOGO (Buy One, Get One) sale. Come in to the clinic, purchase or order a pair of fashion footwear – shoes, boots or slippers – and receive a second pair of equal or lesser value for free (one deal per family). It takes 3 to 10 days for orders to be delivered.

The medical side of the clinic has been a success; the addition of fashion footwear adds another dimension, and another service for customers, Pre says. “I'd like to see what people think, what people want in a store... It's a one-stop shop for foot care.”

FootPath Foot and Health Care is open Tues. to Thurs., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information call 905-551-FOOT (3668), email info@footpathfootandhealthcare.com, or visit the website.